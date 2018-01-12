U.S. Rep. Karen Handel asking for constituent input on 2018 issues

U.S. Rep. Karen Handel (R-Ga.) is asking residents living in the 6th Congressional District for their input on what issues she should focus on in 2018.

In an email sent out Jan. 12 to constituents with the subject headline “2018 Issues Survey,” Handel states her team will be conducting an online district issues survey over the next month.

“During my brief time in Congress, we passed a historic tax reform package that will put more money back into YOUR pockets and increase job opportunities and economic growth,” her email states. “This is just the beginning, but to continue my work, I need to hear from you.”

The online survey, accessed by clicking here, asks for input on issues including the tax reform package; Medicare and Social Security reform; President Donald Trump’s 2-for-1 regulation order, requiring each new regulation to be followed by the removal of two existing regulations; Obamacare; the Veteran’s Administration; immigration and DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals); and the Wall along the Mexican border.

Handel faces re-election in November. Two Democrats, Bobby Kaple and Kevin Abel, have already announced they are vying for the seat. Jon Ossoff, who Handel defeated in a special election last year to replace Tom Price, has not announced if he is seeking the seat again, but he has moved to Brookhaven, which is in the 6th Congressional District.