Local MLK Day celebrations set for Jan. 15

Celebrations will be held in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is Jan. 15.

Admission to the Atlanta History Center will be free on Jan. 15 and will host a variety of interactive events throughout the day.

The museum, which is located in Buckhead at 130 West Paces Ferry Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Events will include an interactive theatrical performances simulating being a Freedom Fighter, joining the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and witnessing the Atlanta Race Riots as a paperboy.

Several films will also be screened, including “A Trek to the River’s Edge,” a documentary about the Atlanta Student Movement of the 1960s, and a recording of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

For more information, visit atlantahistorycenter.com.

Brookhaven

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond will keynote Brookhaven’s third annual MLK Day Dinner and Program on Jan. 15. The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the historic Lynwood Community Center, located at 3360 Osborne Road. Tickets are $10. For more information, click here.

Dunwoody

Dunwoody is hosting its second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 15. Beginning at 9 a.m. at Brook Run Park, people will be able to volunteer planting trees, cleaning up a Dunwoody park, planting daffodils and sharing time at local senior living centers, among other activities. Sign ups are available online. For more information, click here.

Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day tribute on Jan. 15 with a program refocused on education about volunteerism and a new location at Heritage Sandy Springs.

The program will begin at 10 a.m. at Heritage Sandy Springs, located at 6110 Blue Stone Road. Attendees are asked to bring a children’s book to donate to Sandy Springs Mission, a nonprofit that aids at-risk, primarily Latino students in local schools with a partly Christian program. For more information, click here.