Atlanta City Council committee chairs set

Local Atlanta City Council members will be leading the finance, committee on council and utilities committees.

District 7 Councilmember Shook will again be serving as the chair of the finance/executive committee. Shook will also be serving on the utilities and zoning committees.

District 8 Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit, who is serving his first term, will chair the utilities committee. Matzigkeit will also serve on the transportation and finance/executive committees.

District 6 Councilmember Jennifer Ide, who is also serving her first term, will chair the committee on council. Ide will also serve on the zoning and finance/executive committees.

Council committee assignments are set by City Council President Felicia Moore.

Post 3 at-large Councilmember Andre Dickens will serve as the president pro tempore, which serves as council president when the president is absent.