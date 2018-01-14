Brookhaven signs contracts for $100K grant for Briarwood Park trail

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst has signed contracts with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to utilize $100,000 in state grant funding to build a one-mile trail through Briarwood Park that could be completed by this summer.

“Working with the state DNR allows Brookhaven to get the biggest bang for the buck. With this funding in place, we can now go out for bid and secure the best contractor to get this done in 2018,” Ernst said in a press release.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $160,000, and will restore a half mile of existing damaged trail and add another half mile of new trail. The successful grant application was one of 46 applications that competed in the DNR’s 2016 fall funding cycle.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to DNR Commissioner Mark Williams and our state representatives under the gold dome for their advocacy, especially State Reps. Meagan Hanson, Mary Margaret Oliver, Scott Holcomb and Sens. Fran Millar and Elena Parent,” Ernst said. “If all goes well, the community should be able to enjoy the enhancement to the park this summer.”