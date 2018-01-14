Transform 285/400 traffic changes through Jan. 20

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Jan. 15-16: Southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, with traffic detouring onto Glenridge Connector. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Abernathy Road lane closures

Jan. 16-18: Westbound between Ga. 400 and Glenlake Parkway, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Jan. 17-18: Eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Jan. 16-18: Northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, one left lane and shoulder, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Jan. 16-18: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Jan. 19-20: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass to east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway lane closures

Jan. 16-18: Eastbound at Barfield Road, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Other traffic changes

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have intermittent “traffic pacing,” meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ga. 400 flex lanes — where the shoulder of the road is used as an extra travel lane during commuting hours — will be closed intermittently daily between Pitts Road and the North Springs MARTA Station ramp. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.