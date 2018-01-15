Atlanta mayor’s office responds to Norwood’s comments

The office of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has responded to comments made by Mary Norwood that urged Buckhead residents to press the new administration on whether the neighborhood is getting its fair share of city-funded improvements.

Norwood, a former at-large city councilmember from Buckhead who lost the mayoral race to Bottoms, also questioned if south Atlanta residents are paying enough in property taxes in remarks she made at a community meeting.

A spokesperson for new Mayor Bottoms said Norwood’s comments “seemed designed to stoke division when we should focus on unity,” and that Bottoms will work to improve all neighborhoods in Atlanta.

“Ms. Norwood’s comments are consistent with how she spoke and conducted herself on the campaign trail this past fall,” Anne Torres wrote in a statement. “Her comments display a remarkable lack of understanding of the issues facing our city, and seemed designed to stoke division when we should focus on unity. Following her inauguration, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is moving forward with her progressive agenda focused on equity, affordability and mobility for all of Atlanta’s residents and neighborhoods.”