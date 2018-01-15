More City Springs announcements: Musicals lineup and fitness boutiques

The City Springs announcements just keep on coming, with Sandy Springs’ new civic center set to host a slate of Broadway-style musicals and two new fitness boutiques.

The announcements follow last week’s revelation that the Atlanta Ballet and the Atlanta Opera will perform at City Springs in 2019. Many more arts and retail announcements are expected in coming weeks for the civic center, which is opening in stages this year, with a grand opening of arts events expected in August.

Located between Johnson Ferry Road and Mount Vernon Highway at Roswell Road, City Springs also includes a new City Hall, a park and housing. For more information, see citysprings.com.

Musical theater

The new musical-oriented City Springs Theatre Company has announced its opening season lineup, to start in mid-September, with single tickets scheduled to go on sale May 1. The performances include:

“42nd Street,” Sept. 14-23

“Elf the Musical,” Dec. 7-16

“South Pacific,” March 8-17, 2019

“Billy Elliot the Musical,” May 3-12, 2019

“Hairspray,” July 12-21, 2019

Along with the shows, the theater company will create “arts education” programs for “students of all ages,” according to a press release.

Formed by Sandy Springs residents, the theater company is a professional musical outfit led by Brandt Blocker, the former director of Marietta’s Atlanta Lyric Theatre. The company also has announced that its associate artistic director is Shuler Hensley, a Broadway, film and TV actor who won a Tony Award in 2002 for his performance in a production of “Oklahoma!” A Marietta native, he is also the namesake for the Shuler Hensley Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards.

“I am thrilled to join City Springs Theatre Company and become even further connected to the metro Atlanta arts community,” Hensley said in a press release. “Brandt and I will work to combine the immense local talent here in Georgia with stars from Broadway as we create New York-quality musical theater in a brand-new, world-class venue right here in Sandy Springs!”

For more information, see cityspringstheatre.com.

Fitness boutiques

The first announced tenants for City Springs’ 29,000 square feet of retail space are SculptHouse and TURN Indoor Cycling + Strength, both expected to open sometime in the spring, according to the city.

SculptHouse’s 3,200-square-foot center will be its third location, as it currently operates in Buckhead and in Nashville, Tenn. According to a press release, its combination of a fitness center and exercise-wear sales will operate in a center with “upscale, industrial-luxe design [that] is carved out of imagination and a landscape for the senses.” Its workout program, the press release says, involves the “uber-trendy” Lagree Megaformer exercise device and the “NFL-approved” Woodway Curve treadmill.

TURN is a new business that will offer indoor cycling and other fitness classes in two studios within its 3,200-square-foot space. In addition, the business plans a series of “Ride for Change” stationary cycling classes, where all of the proceeds go to a charity. While TURN is not yet open, it hosting its first donation-based classes on Jan. 20 at the Whole Foods Market on Roswell Road at Hammond Drive. The event, benefiting Make-A-Wish Georgia, will include a DJ, food samples from the grocer and gift bags, for a minimum $30 donation. For more information, click here.