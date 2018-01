Dunwoody Parks & Recreation guidebook now available

The Discover Dunwoody: Parks & Recreation Guidebook is now available online for those looking for events and activities during the winter and spring months.

The guidebook includes listings for residents and visitors to the city of events, parks and amenities, youth and family activities, clubs, memberships and partnerships.

Click the link to view the ‘Discover Dunwoody: Parks and Recreation Guidebook’.