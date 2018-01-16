Dunwoody Police accepting applications for Citizens’ Police Academy

The Dunwoody Police Department is now accepting applications for the first scheduled Citizens’ Police Academy in 2018.

Classes will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 27, and run each Tuesday for 10 weeks with a one-week break during the DeKalb County Spring Break. Graduation will be held on Monday, May 21, in the City Council Chambers.

Each class will be held at the Dunwoody Police Department, located at 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, in the Police Roll Call Room. Each class begins at 6 p.m. and ends at approximately 9 p.m. Topics that will be covered include, but are not limited to, citizen response to an active shooter, SWAT, narcotics, gangs, use of force and ChatComm/911.

The class is limited to 24 participants who will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.

Email Community Outreach Officer Mark Stevens at mark.stevens@dunwoodyga.gov for an application or for more information.