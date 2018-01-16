Fulton Schools issues survey on North Springs High

The Fulton County School District has issued a survey on North Springs Charter High School ahead of a community meeting about future improvements to the school.

The online survey will close Jan. 19. The results from the survey will be used to direct the upcoming Jan. 23 meeting, which will introduce the public to officials from CDH Partners, the renovation architect, and Wonder, By Design, a “visioning firm.” School district officials will attend as well.

The meeting will outline the timeline for the project and the methods for public input, with the goal of submitting recommendations and a design to the Board of Education for approval in the spring.

The school is currently slated for a $19 million renovation and addition, but a group, Citizens for a New North Springs, is advocating for the school to be completely rebuilt.

The meeting be held Jan. 23 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Ison Springs Elementary School, 8261 Ison Road, Sandy Springs. Click here to take the survey.