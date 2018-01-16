Park Pride awards grants to two Buckhead parks

Two Buckhead parks have received at least $50,000 each from Park Pride, the nonprofit announced.

Park Pride has announced that $1,027,000 has been granted to 14 community groups in Atlanta and DeKalb to fund capital park improvements. This is the largest amount Park Pride has granted to communities in a single grant cycle.

To date, Park Pride has awarded over $5.8 million to projects that include new playgrounds, bridges and piers, informational kiosks and signage, trails, exercise equipment, community gardens, land acquisition for new parks or park expansions and more.

The Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy, which was awarded a Legacy Grant, will create a nature trail through Atlanta Memorial Park with footbridges and a boardwalk. The project also includes rain gardens, landscaping, and drainage improvements, as well as the transformation of a gravel area into an open lawn, according to Park Pride.

The Friends of Channing Valley Park also received a Legacy Grant and will use the funds to replace aging play equipment and add seating to create a safe and engaging play space for the neighborhood, according to Park Pride.

Established in 2004, Park Pride’s matching grant programs award varying amounts of funding to community groups seeking to revitalize their neighborhood greenspaces. Three distinct grants provide awards of different sizes, designed to support Friends of the Park groups taking on larger projects as they grow and develop capacity.

Legacy Grants (grants of $50,000 and up) are funded by the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation; Community Building Grants ($2,500-$50,000) are funded by The Home Depot Foundation; and Small Change Grants (up to $2,500) are funded by the Cecil B. Day Foundation