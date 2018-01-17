Brookhaven awarded for ‘excellence in financial reporting’

The city of Brookhaven has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for 2016.

“In a local government, one of the most important duties is an accurate and transparent accounting and reconciliation of public funds,” City Manager Christian Sigman said in a press release. “Our Finance Department has made it a top priority to maintain the highest standards and best practices in accounting. The fact that Brookhaven has achieved this award twice in its first five years is a significant accomplishment.”

In 2016, Brookhaven maintained a budgetary “rainy day fund” reserve equal to 26.3 percent of expenditures for the first time.

Copies of Brookhaven’s award-winning CAFR can be found at https://www.brookhavenga.gov/documents?field_microsite_tid=32.