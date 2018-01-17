Buckhead park expanding after land donation

Mountain Way Common, a developing park in the North Buckhead neighborhood near PATH400 and Little Nancy Creek, will expand after land was donated to the park.

Mid Broadwell Partnership, the estate of Jack Bradford and Gordon Mosley, has donated a 0.56-acre parcel at the corner of N. Ivy Road and Mountain Drive, creating an opportunity to add new features to the park, according to a press release from Livable Buckhead, the organization that facilitated the donation.

“The community has wanted to add this land to Mountain Way Common for years,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead, in a press release. “Its location across the street from the main gateway makes it a perfect place to add a feature that invites people into the park and raises its overall visibility. We are really grateful to Mid Broadwell Partnership for this donation.”

Livable Buckhead will help the Friends of Mountain Way Common group integrate the space into the existing park. The conceptual plan for the park developed in 2012 suggests this parcel be used for a playground, gathering and eating space and restroom facilities, according to the press release.

The expansion of Mountain Way Common is the latest acquisition in pursuit of the Buckhead Collection plan’s goal of 106 acres of additional greenspace. The Buckhead Collection, initiated by District 7 Councilmember Howard Shook, is the plan to increase greenspace in Buckhead. Livable Buckhead is implementing the plan, and has added approximately 34 acres of greenspace since 2011, according to the press release.