Funeral for Dunwoody’s Monsignor Kiernan postponed until Jan. 19

The funeral mass for Monsignor Donald Kiernan, the retired pastor at All Saints Catholic Church, has been rescheduled for Friday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m. at the church, 2443 Mount Vernon Road.

Kiernan’s funeral was originally scheduled for Jan. 17 but delayed due to icy roads and inclement weather.

Kiernan retired from his post at All Saints Catholic Church in 2011, and had been living at St. George Village retirement community in Roswell.

He died Jan. 9 at age 93.