Sandy Springs resident named ‘Woman of Distinction’

Andrea Settles, a Sandy Springs resident and community leader, was recently named “Woman of Distinction” by the Women’s Business Network.

The award, given at a Jan. 4 Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce luncheon, honors a local woman who “demonstrates exceptional leadership through professional endeavors and strong community involvement,” according to a press release.

Settles works in commercial lending at Sandy Springs-based Weinberg and Associates. She is known for her prominent roles in many local organizations, including serving as a member of the city Planning Commission; as president of the Board of Trustees of Leadership Sandy Springs; and board member of Sandy Springs Hospitality and Tourism.

She co-chairs the Business and Civic section of the Sandy Springs Festival; volunteers in the Women’s Business Network’s mentoring program; serves on the Sandy Springs Restaurant Council; and participates in the city’s civilian Fire Corps.

“Honestly, making these connections is the best part of why I do what I do,” said Settles in a press release issued via Leadership Sandy Springs. “I want to continue to broaden my skills to be valuable and informed both personally and professionally while leading others to do the same. You can be that ‘Power of One.’”