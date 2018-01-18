AJC newsroom moving to Atlanta, sources say

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newsroom is likely moving from Dunwoody to WSB-TV’s headquarters in Atlanta’s Ansley Park area sometime this year as a partly combined operation, according to sources with knowledge of the plan.

The newsroom is part of the AJC’s operation at 223 Perimeter Center Parkway, which is part of a 42-acre site planned for the High Street mixed-use redevelopment and may be part of Atlanta’s short-listed bid for Amazon’s second headquarters. It is unclear whether the newsroom move is part of either redevelopment plan.

Other AJC operations may remain on the Dunwoody site, sources said.

The AJC’s parent company, Cox Enterprises, and GID, the Boston-based developer behind High Street, did not respond to comment requests. The city of Dunwoody has not received any filing or applications for that site from the AJC, GID or Amazon, according to spokesperson Bob Mullen.

Cox said last year that the lease on the AJC building was set to expire in 2018, but had been extended through 2021. In media reports last year, Cox executives spoke about more closely combining the work and operations of its various media companies, including the AJC and WSB TV and radio.

The AJC moved from downtown Atlanta to Dunwoody in 2010.