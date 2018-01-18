Brookhaven mayor town hall to focus on charter review recommendations

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst will host a town hall meeting Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 7 to 8 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road, to discuss recent recommendations made by the Charter Review Commission.

State law requires a review of city charter every five years. Former mayor Rebecca Chase Williams, and vice chair of the commission, presented the recommendations to the City Council at its Dec. 12 work session.

“There are several items for consideration that many have strong feelings about. I want to be sure we get input from the community on what, if anything, should be addressed in our city charter,” Ernst said in a press release.

Recommendations include term limits for council members and the mayor be limited to three terms, or 12 years. Currently there are no term limits for council members and a two-term limit for the mayor.

The commission also recommended the mayor’s salary be upped to $20,000, from $16,000, and council members receive a $15,000 salary, up from $12,000.

Williams said the most contentious subject during commission meetings was the city manager’s and city finance director’s request to life the millage cap that they said would impede the city from receiving a AAA bond rating. Brookhaven’s charter sets the millage cap at 3.35. Currently, the city’s millage rate is 2.74.

Ernst will host future town hall meetings on various topics on Feb. 15, March 15 and April 19.