Buckhead Business Association hosting annual luncheon Jan. 25

Several awards will also be presented to area businesses at the Buckhead Business Association’s annual luncheon on Jan. 25, which will feature a keynote speech from the CEO of Porsche North America, Klaus Zellmer.

The BBA will present the Buckhead Business of the Year Award, as well as the Entrepreneur of the Year and the Buckhead Beautification awards. Buckhead Coalition President and former Mayor Sam Massell will present the Bullish on Buckhead Award.

Livable Buckhead will present two awards: the Buckhead Mobility Champion Award, which will recognize employer-led commute option programs; and the Triple Bottom Line Award, which will highlight businesses dedicated to sustainability.

The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Intercontinental Buckhead Atlanta, located at 3315 Peachtree Road. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.