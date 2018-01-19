Atlanta extends ATL311 operating hours

ATL311, Atlanta’s hotline for city services, has extended its hours of operation, the city of Atlanta announced.

Starting immediately, ATL311 will be open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“We understand that some of our customers have demanding schedules and these extended hours will give our customers the flexibility to reach us in the evening,” Rocky Atkins, executive director of customer service, said in a press release.

The non-emergency call center handles on average approximately 34,000 calls per month, according to the release. About 80 percent of service calls are related to public works and watershed topics such as water leaks, potholes, trash collection and recycling, the release said.

ATL311 can be reached by dialing “3-1-1” or 404-546-0311, or by visiting their website at ATL311.com.