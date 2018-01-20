Dunwoody Police officer fatally shoots armed robbery suspect

A man was shot by a Dunwoody Police officer on Jan. 20 after police said he robbed a Johns Creek Kroger at gunpoint. The suspect later died at Grady Hospital.

Police said the man armed with a handgun robbed the Kroger at 8465 Holcomb Bridge Road in Johns Creek the morning of Jan. 20. The suspect fled the scene to the Walmart parking lot at 5025 Winters Chapel Road, where Dunwoody Police and Johns Creek officers converged at about 7:45 a.m. to search for the suspect.

“When confronted by officers, the suspect did not comply with their verbal commands and exited the vehicle,” Dunwoody Police Sgt. Robert Parsons said in a press release. “Fearing for his safety and the safety of others, an officer fired one shot striking the suspect.”

Officers immediately detained the suspect and rendered first aid until DeKalb Fire/EMS arrived on scene, Parsons said. The suspect was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.