Sandy Springs to rebid government outsourcing contracts

The city of Sandy Springs will start rebidding its main government outsourcing contracts this year.

The contracts for the Municipal Court and the Parks & Recreation Department — both currently held by the firm Jacobs — will be rebid early this year with the aim of getting a deal done by mid-year, City Manager John McDonough told the City Council Jan. 16. Contracts for other departments will be rebid in 2019, he said.

The city is well-known for its model of outsourcing almost all government services to private contractors, a move aimed at controlling costs, ensuring quality and reducing corruption. McDonough said that not all contracts will be rebid at once due to the effort required and other major priorities, including this year’s opening of the new City Springs civic center.