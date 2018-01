No Sandy Springs homicides in 2017, police say

No homicides — including murders or manslaughter cases — were reported in the city in the entire year of 2017, according to Police Chief Ken DeSimone and Deputy Chief Keith Zgonc.

In 2016 and 2015, the city had three reported homicides each year. Those numbers may not include people killed in motor vehicle crashes, Zgonc said, and those stats were not available.