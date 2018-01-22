Revamped Sandy Springs movie theater gets incentive package

The newly revamped former Lefont Sandy Springs movie theater is the recipient of the city’s first-ever incentive package aimed at small businesses rather than big corporations.

Renamed The Springs Cinema & Taphouse, the theater at 5920 Roswell Road, is getting a waiver of a building permit fee and three years of city business taxes, for a projected total value of $11,290. The deal was approved at the Jan. 16 City Council meeting.

The theater exceeded the incentive requirements in various ways, including $1.5 million in capital investments and the hiring of 17 employees. While all previous employees were laid off and some were rehired, the total new jobs still exceeds the city’s 15-position threshold, city economic development director Andrea Worthy said. The city created the small-business incentive last year.