John Ruch Posted by on January 22, 2018.

Revamped Sandy Springs movie theater gets incentive package

The newly revamped former Lefont Sandy Springs movie theater is the recipient of the city’s first-ever incentive package aimed at small businesses rather than big corporations.

Renamed The Springs Cinema & Taphouse, the theater at 5920 Roswell Road, is getting a waiver of a building permit fee and three years of city business taxes, for a projected total value of $11,290. The deal was approved at the Jan. 16 City Council meeting.

The theater exceeded the incentive requirements in various ways, including $1.5 million in capital investments and the hiring of 17 employees. While all previous employees were laid off and some were rehired, the total new jobs still exceeds the city’s 15-position threshold, city economic development director Andrea Worthy said. The city created the small-business incentive last year.

