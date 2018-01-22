Sandy Springs to present Northside/Riverview realignment plan

The city of Sandy Springs will present plans to realign the intersection of Northside Drive and Riverview Road at Old Powers Ferry Road on Feb. 1.

The conceptual designs will be on view in an open house format without a formal presentation.

Located just south of I-285, Riverview Road is horseshoe-shaped and intersects with Northside Drive at two places. The realignment plan is only for the northern intersection at Old Powers Ferry, according to the city. The project is one of many intersection upgrades funded by a transportation special local option sales tax.

The open house will be held Thursday, Feb. 1, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, STEM Building, 805 Mount Vernon Highway. For more information, see sandyspringsga.gov.