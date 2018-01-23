APS announces plan to make up canceled school days

To make up lost instructional time due to the seven inclement weather school cancellations since the beginning of the school year, Atlanta Public Schools will add 30 minutes to the end of the day from Jan. 29 through March 30, the district announced.

This means elementary schools will release at 3 p.m. those days; middle schools at 4:35 p.m.; and high schools at 4 p.m., according to a press release

APS came to this decision based on results of a survey completed by parents, principals, students, staff and the community, the release said.

“Although Atlanta Public Schools has the flexibility and autonomy with operational decisions and is therefore not required by the state to make up days, we know that it’s important to identify possible options for our community to consider and weigh in on. Stakeholder feedback influenced our decision significantly,” said Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen said in the release.

Of the over 14,000 people who completed the survey, 27.9 percent of them chose the option to add 30 minutes to the end of those school days, the most preferred choice. The second most popular option was to add 15 minutes to start of the day and 15 minutes to end of the day on those days, according to the release.

APS is working with principals to maximize the additional instructional time; altering schedules in the Transportation Department, including plans for student athletes and teams; and working with the human resources and finance departments to ensure that the plan will not cost the district, the release said.