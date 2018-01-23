Food That Rocks to be first festival at City Springs

Sandy Springs will host its annual “Food That Rocks” restaurant event at City Springs June 9, becoming the first festival to be held at the city’s new arts-focused civic center.

Food That Rocks will take place Saturday, June 9 from 6:30 to 11:00 p.m. on the City Green park at City Springs, according to a press release. Participating restaurants will include Hammocks Trading Company, il Giallo, Kaiser’s Chophouse and Under the Cork Tree. Additional participants will be announced in the coming weeks, the press release said.

Food That Rocks was created by Dale DeSena, a Sandy Springs resident, business owner and founder of Taste of Atlanta. Sponsored by the city of Sandy Springs, the all-inclusive food, beverages and music event launched in 2016 and features food and drinks from more than 20 chefs and mixologists. The nighttime event also features live music, according to the press release.

“Food that Rocks is a celebration of Sandy Springs, bringing together our restaurateurs with those who love great food, fun and community, which makes this event a perfect fit as we begin to unveil the many opportunities for the community to gather at City Springs,” said Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul in a press release.

Some funds raised at the festival will be donated to local charities, which will announced soon, the release said.

Attendees must be age 21 or older. Tickets are $55 in advance and $65 day of the event and can be purchased on the Food That Rocks website.