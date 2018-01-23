Sandy Springs apartment fire leaves one resident with ‘minor injuries’

A fire at a Sandy Springs apartment complex Jan. 23 was swiftly contained by firefighters, but left one resident with “minor injuries,” according to the city.

The fire began shortly before 5 p.m. at the Parc at Dunwoody apartments at 1067 Pitts Road, near the Dunwoody border, and was contained with a building containing eight units, the city said. A total of 15 residents were displaced and the Red Cross was notified to assist.

The cause was not yet determined, according to the city.

Just hours before the blaze, Fire Rescue Chief Keith Sanders spoke at the City Council’s annual retreat to ask for a fire truck fleet revamped with smaller vehicles, partly because some of the current vehicles won’t fit into the drives of apartment complexes. The smaller vehicles also would allow for better maneuvering through the congested local traffic and reduce maintenance costs, he said.

Update: This story has been updated with further information from the city of Sandy Springs.