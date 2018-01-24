Brookhaven pays $650K for another plot to use for Peachtree Creek Greenway

The Brookhaven City Council approved Jan. 23 buying 1.3 acres at 2036 North Druid Hills Road for $650,000 that will be used for an entrance into the planned Peachtree Creek Greenway.

The transaction is expected to be wrapped up by the end of January, City Attorney Chris Balch said. The price was negotiated at fair market value, he said.

The property owner, Pope Brick and Metal Building, also known locally as the “sign shop,” worked collaboratively with the city to sell the property, City Manager Christian Sigman said. With this purchase and the recent donation of some 2 acres from the Salvation Army headquarters, the city now owns both sides of the lower end of the creek where the Greenway begins.

The city is currently embroiled in an eminent domain battle with the property owners of 19 acres of Briarwood Road that the city wants to use as a trail head for the Greenway.

Most of the property along the 3-mile stretch of Greenway within Brookhaven is private property. The city is having to work with several property owners along the North Fork of Peachtree Creek to purchase their land to use for the linear park that is expected to eventually connect to Chamblee, Doraville, PATH 400 in Buckhead and then to the Atlanta BeltLine.