Dunwoody, Sandy Springs to present Dunwoody Club/Jett Ferry intersection plans

The cities of Dunwoody and Sandy Springs will jointly present concepts for traffic flow and safety improvements for the Dunwoody Club Drive/Jett Ferry Road intersection at a Feb. 8 meeting.

The intersection is on the cities’ border. Its northwest corner is adjacent to the Dunwoody Country Club and a “butterfly garden.” The intersection is among several targeted for improvement by Sandy Springs under a Fulton County transportation special local option sales tax.

The meeting will be an open house format without a formal presentation. It will be held Thursday, Feb. 8, 5:30-7 p.m. at the Dunwoody Community Church, 2250 Dunwoody Club Drive, Sandy Springs. For more information, see sandyspringsga.gov.