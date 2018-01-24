Fulton Schools to pilot ‘digital learning’ to make up cancellations

The Fulton County School District has announced students will make up three of eight school days canceled for inclement weather.

Students will now attend school on Feb. 16, previously a holiday, and March 12, previously a teacher workday. On March 9, students will work independently from home on schoolwork and projects using district-issued mobile devices or home technology as part of a new “Digital Learning Day” program, according to a press release.

“Instructional time is important for our students as we head into second semester. This plan allows students more instructional time while being sensitive to family schedules,” said Superintendent Jeff Rose in the release.

Fulton Schools could possibly use digital learning days on future days canceled for inclement weather, the release said.

“This pilot will allow us to collect important feedback we can use for possible digital learning days during future weather events where it is necessary to close schools,” Rose said.