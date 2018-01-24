The Brookhaven-based Latin American Association is hosting its first State of Latinos Conference to address the growing impact of the Latino population in Georgia on Jan. 29-30 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, 265 Peachtree St.

“Latinos account for 10 percent of the state’s population, and it is becoming clear that Latinos are having a massive impact,” Aníbal Torres, the LAA’s executive director, said in a press release. “But in spite of the continuing growth, there is no statewide conversation around the significance of Latino economic and demographic trends and what they mean for local communities. This conference aims to do just that.”

The keynote speaker is U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta.

The LAA’s 2018 State of Latinos Conference aims to start a statewide conversation about the growth in the Latino population in all corners of the state. The first day of the conference offers an overview on the current state of Latinos in Georgia, with an emphasis on immigration and economic trends, according to the press release. The second day features concurrent summits on housing and education.

A mayoral panel is slated for Jan. 29 that will include Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst as well as Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett, Norcross Mayor Craig Newton and also Michelle Maziar, director of Immigrant Affairs Office of the Mayor in the city of Atlanta.

On Jan. 30 there will be a panel discussion on “Undocumented Access to Higher Education” that will feature Yehimi Cambrón, a DACA recipient and Cross Keys High School teacher.

Georgia’s Hispanic population has more than doubled since the year 2000, the fastest growth among the 10 states with the largest Hispanic population, according to the LAA.

Other speakers include:

• Alejandra Ceja, Executive Director, Panasonic Foundation

• Carlos Osegueda, Regional Director, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

• Rep. Rafael Anchia, District 103, Texas House of Representatives; Chair, Mexican-American Legislative Caucus

• Janet Murguía, President, UnidosUS (formerly the National Council of La Raza)

• Brent Wilkes, CEO, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC)

• Ali Noorani, Executive Director, National Immigration Forum

• David Lubell, Founder and Executive Director, Welcoming America

Mariela Romero, on-air talent of Univision 34 Atlanta, will be the mistress of ceremonies.