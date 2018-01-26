Adult and youth applications open for Leadership Sandy Springs program

Applications for the 2018-19 class of Leadership Sandy Springs (LSS) and its high school equivalent, Youth Leadership Sandy Springs (YLSS), are now available.

The nine-month leadership development program for adults, who are chosen based on criteria relating to prior leadership and community service, potential to contribute to the future of Sandy Springs, diversity and desire to be involved. Applicants must live or work in Sandy Springs, and, if selected, pay a “tuition” of around $2,500, with some tuition assistance available. This year’s class begins Sept. 6.

YLSS accepts students entering their sophomore or junior years in 2018 and who live or go to school in Sandy Springs. If selected, applicants pay a “tuition” of $500, with some tuition assistance available. In the class, students get leadership training and teamwork experience along with a unique chance to explore their community’s government, environment, public safety, economy and social services. During the school year, students will discover Sandy Springs in a cellphone scavenger hunt; visit City Hall; act as attorneys in a mock trial; connect with business leaders; practice interviewing with business executives; learn public speaking through improv comedy visit the 911 call center; and sample water quality with a federal park ranger. At the end of the year, they create a group service project.

The LSS application deadline is March 15, with information available here. The YLSS application deadline is March 22, with information available here.