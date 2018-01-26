Transform 285/400 traffic changes through Feb. 3

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

Jan. 29-Feb. 1: Westbound between Ga. 400 and Glenlake Parkway, and eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Jan. 27: Northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway overpass, one left lane and shoulder, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.; and between Mount Vernon Highway overpass and Abernathy Road, one right shoulder and right lane encroachment, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Feb. 2-3: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

Jan. 29-31: Between Glenforest Road and Johnson Ferry Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Feb. 2-3: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass to east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway lane closures

Jan. 29-Feb. 1: Eastbound at Barfield Road, and eastbound and westbound between Barfield Road and Crestline Parkway, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

Jan. 30-Feb. 1: Between Lake Hearn Drive and I-285, alternating one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Other traffic changes

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have intermittent “traffic pacing,” meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ga. 400 flex lanes — where the shoulder of the road is used as an extra travel lane during commuting hours — will be closed intermittently daily between Pitts Road and the North Springs MARTA Station ramp. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.