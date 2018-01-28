Brookhaven Police blotter, Jan. 7-14

From Brookhaven Police reports dated Jan. 7-14. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Jan. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of entering an auto and theft by taking.

Assault

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 8, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of battery.

1600 block of N. Cliff Valley Way — On Jan. 14, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of battery.

Arrests

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 7, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving uninsured.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Jan. 7, at night, two women were arrested in regards to a busted prostitution ring.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 8, a man was arrested in the early morning for driving without a license.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On Jan. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving uninsured.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 10, in the morning, three people were arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3900 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1900 block of Dresden Drive — On Jan. 10, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of obstruction and resisting officers.

4100 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 11, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 11, at night, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1300 block of Cliff Valley Way — On Jan. 12, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

4600 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 14, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of following too closely.

1900 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 14, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2100 block of Weldonberry Drive — On Jan. 14, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.