Buckhead police blotter, Dec. 17-Jan. 6

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between Dec. 17 through Jan. 6 was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

1800 block of Emery Street — Dec. 19

700 block of Gladstone Road — Dec. 23

1800 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Dec. 23

100 block of 2 Bohler Mews — Dec. 26

3100 block of Peachtree Road — Dec. 27

500 block of Bishop Street — Dec. 28

1800 block of Howell Mill Road — Dec. 31

300 block of 17th Street — Jan. 1

900 block of Northside Drive — Jan. 2

1900 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 5

Burglary

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Dec. 17

1800 block of Marietta Boulevard — Dec. 18

400 block of Lindbergh Place — Dec. 19

100 block of Standish Avenue — Dec. 19

400 block of Northside Circle — Dec. 21

1700 block of Northside Drive — Dec. 21

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Dec. 21

1700 block of Northside Drive — Dec. 21

1900 block of Howell Mill Road — Dec. 22

200 block of Buckhead Avenue — Dec. 22

2300 block of Piedmont Road — Dec. 22

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Dec. 22

400 block of East Paces Ferry Road — Dec. 23

1900 block of Piedmont Circle — Dec. 24

2300 block of Parkland Drive — Dec. 25

2000 block of Main Street — Dec. 25

1700 block of Howell Mill Road — Dec. 26

3700 block of Tuxedo Road — Dec. 27

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Dec. 28

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Dec. 29

2100 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Dec. 29

100 block of Honour Circle — Dec. 29

800 block of Loridans Drive — Dec. 29

800 block of Loridans Drive — Dec. 29

1900 block of Moores Mill Road — Dec. 29

4100 block of Beechwood Drive — Dec. 31

1700 block of Peachtree Street — Dec. 31

1100 block of West Peachtree Street — Jan. 1

3700 block of Ivy Road — Jan. 2

4700 block of Wieuca Road — Jan. 3

900 block of Collier Road — Jan. 4

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Jan.; 4

700 block of Barnett Street — Jan. 5

3100 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 5

1000 block of McMillan Street — Jan. 6

Robbery

1500 block of Monroe Drive — Dec. 22

3500 block of Peachtree Road — Dec. 23

3200 block of Peachtree Road — Dec. 24

4200 block of Roswell Road — Dec. 27

2300 block of Parkland Drive — Jan. 2

100 block of Peachtree Way — Jan. 5

Larceny

Between Dec. 17 and Dec. 23, there were 57 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 55 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30, there were 49 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 33 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6, there were 59 larcenies from vehicles reported in Buckhead and 34 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 19 reported incidents of auto theft between Dec. 17 and Dec. 23. There were 12 reported incidents of auto theft between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30. There were 15 reported incidents of auto theft in Buckhead between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6.