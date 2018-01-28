Dunwoody Police blotter, Jan. 7-14

From Dunwoody Police reports dated Jan. 7 through Jan. 14. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Burglary

9000 block of Perimeter Lofts Circle — On Jan. 11, during the day, someone forced into a home, and took two laptops, a TV, two watches, and an iPhone.

Robbery

1500 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Jan. 11, in the afternoon, a bank reported a robbery. The unknown male suspect got away.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4600 block of North Springs Court — On Jan. 7, a man said his car was entered and ransacked while parked in the driveway sometime overnight. A child’s backpack with school supplies was taken.

4700 block of Kings Down Road — On Jan. 7, sometime during the early morning, someone broke into two cars.

1400 block of Kings Down Circle — On Jan. 7, someone broke into a car, taking a $150 gift card to Bed Bath & Beyond.

5300 block of Roberts Drive — On Jan. 7, in the afternoon, a car window was smashed open and a purse containing $160 cash was taken.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 7, at night, a 17-year-old man was arrested and accused of attempting to shoplift a USB cord.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Jan. 8, in the evening, a woman said her car was broken into and a purse was stolen.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Jan. 8, in the evening, a woman said her car was broken into. A purse containing a Samsung Galaxy Note8 and debit cards was stolen.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Jan. 8, in the evening, a woman said her laptop and paperwork were stolen from her car.

1000 block of Crown Point Parkway — On Jan. 8, in the evening, a man said the rear passenger window of his Mercedes was smashed. A briefcase containing a MacBook, iPad and checkbook was stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 8, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift various items from a department store. He also had 15 grams of marijuana and a taser on his person.

100 block of Perimeter Center East— On Jan. 8, in the evening, a man reported his car had been entered.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 9, in the morning, a woman said someone tried to break into her car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 9, in the morning, an officer observed a car with all the windows down and a damaged door handle.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 9, in the morning, a group of young men stole more than $2,000 in items from a retail store. Only $300 worth of merchandise has not been recovered.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 9, in the afternoon, two people were arrested and accused of stealing food from a discount superstore.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift from a department store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 10, in the afternoon, a suspect was stopped and arrested and accused of trying to shoplift from a discount superstore.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 10, in the evening, two unknown suspects stole $1,000 worth of sunglasses, which were later recovered.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 10, in the evening, an unidentified suspect tried to steal items from a sports fan store.

6200 block of Perimeter Lofts Circle — Overnight into Jan. 11, ammunition, a respirator and a filter were stolen from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 10, at night, a laptop and an Indian passport were stolen from a car.

5100 block of Lakeside Drive — On Jan. 11, during the day, someone broke into a car and took various items.

4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On Jan. 11, in the afternoon, someone took a bookbag containing a laptop from a car. The window was busted.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Jan. 11, in the evening, a laptop was stolen from a car. The handle was busted open.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 11, in the evening, a gym bag containing clothing and a laptop bag with a computer were stolen from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift household items from a department store.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Jan. 11, at night, a laptop bag containing a computer, $740 cash, wireless headphones, $250 gift card and other items was taken from a parked car.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Jan. 11, at night, a woman reported a backpack with an iPad and patient documents was taken from her car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 12, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting from a discount superstore.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 12, at night, two people were arrested and accused of shoplifting from a discount superstore.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct. Another man with him was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Jan. 13, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Jan. 8, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault with a weapon.

Arrests

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 7, in the evening, several women were arrested and accused of prostitution. A lollipop was sent to the crime lab for THC and hallucinogenic testing. Another woman was charged with escorting without a permit. She was also found with several drugs on her person.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of cocaine possession and pimping, also related to the above prostitution arrests.

6900 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Jan. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct during a shoplifting in progress.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Jan. 9, at night, an intoxicated woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

4300 block of Village Oaks Lane — On Jan. 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested on various drug possession charges, including cocaine, meth and ecstasy.

5300 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 10, in the afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of prescription drugs.

I-285/Shallowford Road — On Jan. 11, in the morning, a woman was arrested following an accident and accused of marijuana possession.

1900 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Jan. 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

I-285/Peachtree Road — On Jan. 11, at night, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession and disorderly conduct under the influence.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 13, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of violating probation.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.