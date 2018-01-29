Brookhaven holding North Fork Peachtree Creek watershed meeting Feb. 7

The City of Brookhaven’s Public Works department will host a public meeting on the North Fork Peachtree Creek Watershed Improvement Plan on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Latin American Association, 2750 Buford Highway.

The City Council authorized a $187,000 watershed improvement study in April 2017 that will identify projects to improve water quality in the North Fork Peachtree Creek. The project will coordinate with neighboring jurisdictions within the watershed, and follow the city’s Peachtree Creek Greenway master plan.

The study and plan is slated to be completed by May 2018 and includes several “task” projects: evaluate and characterize watershed conditions; identify problems, impairments and threats; identify causes and sources of that may impact the watershed’s health; hold two public meetings to discuss the project; determine strategies to maintain and restore the health of the watershed; identify funding sources; and develop the watershed improvement plan.

The study will investigate contamination in the creek and identify projects that would improve the water quality as well as alleviate flooding.

The North Fork Peachtree Creek Watershed originates in southern Gwinnett County and flows through unincorporated DeKalb, Chamblee, Doraville and Brookhaven.