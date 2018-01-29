City Springs arts foundation hires executive director

The foundation supporting arts programming at Sandy Springs’ new civic center has hired its first executive director.

Emily Hutmacher will start the combined leadership and fundraising job at the Sandy Springs Foundation in February.

Hutmacher most recently served as director of development at Emory Johns Creek Hospital, and previously served in similar roles at the Piedmont Healthcare Foundation and the Visiting Nurse Health System/Hospice Atlanta, according to a press release.

The Sandy Springs Foundation aims to subsidize arts events and create related educational programming and community input, especially around City Springs, the new arts-oriented civic center set to open later this year. Under the slogan “Art Springs Forth,” the foundation has a kickoff fundraising goal of $7.5 million. For more information, see citysprings.com.