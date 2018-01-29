Dunwoody’s Saint Luke’s Presbyterian Church hosting annual Tartan Trot race Feb. 3

Saint Luke’s Presbyterian Church is hosting its annual Tartan Trot 5K and 10K race on Saturday, Feb. 3, and include some road closings that morning.

The course of the race will include the loop of Mount Vernon Road, Chamblee-Dunwoody Road to Roberts Drive, and Dunwoody Club Drive. These roads will be closed the morning of the race.

The 5K and 10K races begin at 8:30 a.m., the one-mile run begins at 8 a.m. and the Tot Trot starts at 7:50 a.m. An awards ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. inside the church’s Great Hall.

Official race parking is at Dunwoody Village at the corner of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Mount Vernon Road. Tartan Trot shuttle buses will be available from Saint Luke’s Presbyterian Church starting at 6:30 a.m. and last bus will run at 8 a.m. Shuttle buses will arrive at 10:45 a.m. to return participants to the parking area.

For more information click here and for registration information and to purchase tickets click here.