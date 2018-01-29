Solarize Atlanta to host town hall Feb. 2

Solarize Atlanta will host a town hall in Buckhead Feb. 2 to provide information on solar energy. The free, open to the public event will be held in Monarch Plaza, located at 3414 Peachtree Road, in Suite 115 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Solarize Atlanta, an initiative being sponsored in part by the city of Atlanta and Livable Buckhead, is a community-based bulk solar panel purchasing program

The town hall will be focused on solar energy for commercial buildings. A previous town hall held in Midtown was focused on residential uses.

A similar campaign launched last year in Dunwoody.

For more information, visit the program’s website.