Solarize Atlanta to host town hall Feb. 2

Solarize Atlanta will host a town hall in Buckhead Feb. 2 to provide information on solar energy. The free, open to the public event will be held in Monarch Plaza, located at 3414 Peachtree Road, in Suite 115 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Solarize Atlanta, an initiative being sponsored in part by the city of Atlanta and Livable Buckhead, is a community-based bulk solar panel purchasing program that allows homeowners, businesses and nonprofits to save on the cost of equipment.
The town hall will be focused on solar energy for commercial buildings. A previous town hall held in Midtown was focused on residential uses.
A similar campaign launched last year in Dunwoody.
For more information, visit the program’s website.