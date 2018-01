Brookhaven City Council retreat set for Feb. 3

The Brookhaven City Council will hold its annual retreat on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina, 4000 Summit Blvd.

The meeting begins at 8 a.m. and will be held in the Dogwood Room. This is a public meeting.

No agenda for the meeting has been posted yet to the city’s website.