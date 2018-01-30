‘Dead Man Walking’ author to appear at Sandy Springs anti-death-penalty talk

Sister Helen Prejean, the famous author of “Dead Man Walking,” will appear with other notable death penalty opponents at a Feb. 15 panel discussion and booksigning at Sandy Springs’ Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church.

The event is organized around a new book called “A Case for Life: Justice, Mercy, and the Death Penalty,” containing essays by five experts arguing against the death penalty. Three of them will speak at the event: Rev. Robert Wright, bishop of the Buckhead-based Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta; former Georgia Supreme Court Justice Norman Fletcher; and Susan Casey, a defense attorney for Kelly Gissendaner, who was executed in 2015 for commissioning her husband’s murder.

Also speaking will be Rev. Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta.

The event will be held Feb. 15, 6-9 p.m. at Holy Innocents’, 805 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs. The event is free, but registration is required. For more information see the Episcopal Diocese’s website here.