Dunwoody’s ‘State of the City’ set for Feb. 22

The city of Dunwoody and the Rotary Club of Dunwoody will host the ninth annual State of the City event on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Crowne Plaza Ravinia Ravinia Hotel, 4355 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

The 2018 State of the City is the premier city sponsored event, which provides an opportunity for the public to hear from Mayor Denis Shortal. Shortal will share his thoughts on the local, social and economic climate along with his vision for the growth and future of Dunwoody.

This event is free and open to the public.