Former senator, GPB chief join panel discussion on civil discourse

Former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss and the current or former leaders at Lockheed Martin and Georgia Public Broadcasting will speak about civil discourse in a turbulent time at a Feb. 22 Sandy Springs event.

Leadership Sandy Springs’ fourth annual “Live Learn Lead” dinner and speaking event will be moderated by former WSB-TV news anchor John Pruitt. Besides Chambliss, a former Republican senator from Georgia, the panel discussion will include Lee Rhyant, retired vice president and general manager at Lockheed Martin, and Teya Ryan, president and CEO at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

A press release says they will “share their perspectives on public discourse from their respective careers in politics, business and the media.”

The event will be held Feb. 22, with dinner at 6 p.m. and the speakers at 7 p.m., at Cox Enterprises, 6205 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, Sandy Springs. General public admission is $35. For registration, see the Leadership Sandy Springs website here.