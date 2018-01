Massell to deliver ‘State of Buckhead’ address Feb. 22

Buckhead Coalition President Sam Massell, a former Atlanta mayor, will give his annual “State of Buckhead” address at the Buckhead Business Association Feb. 22 breakfast meeting.

During last year’s speech, Massell made his predictions for 2020, which included a Buckhead that is bigger, busier and wealthier.

This year’s event will run 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the City Club of Buckhead, 3343 Peachtree Road N.E., Suite 1850. For more information and registration, visit the BBA website.