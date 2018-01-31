Dunwoody Police investigating assault at Pernoshal Park

Dunwoody Police are investigating an aggravated assault and attempted sexual assault that took place Jan. 31 in the restroom at Pernoshal Park.

A woman said while she was in the restroom at Pernoshal Park at 4575 North Shallowford Road, a man entered at about 12:30 a.m. “and attempted to sexually assault her,” according to Sgt. Robert Parsons in a press release. The victim did not receive any life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, he said.

The suspect is described as a male, between 18 to 25 years old, approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall, slim and wearing gray sweatpants.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Caleb Gilbert at caleb.gilbert@dunwoodyga.gov or at 678-382-6997.

Anonymous tips may be submitted via the “Submit a Crime Tip” tab at www.dunwoodypolice.com or by texting C-R-I-M-E-S (274-637). Use the key word DPDTIPS at the start of your message. Each of these methods is confidential, encrypted, and anonymous.