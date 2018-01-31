Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Dyana Bagby Posted by on January 31, 2018.

Dunwoody Police investigating assault at Pernoshal Park

Dunwoody Police are investigating an aggravated assault and attempted sexual assault that took place Jan. 31 in the restroom at Pernoshal Park.

A woman said while she was in the restroom at Pernoshal Park at 4575 North Shallowford Road, a man entered at about 12:30 a.m. “and attempted to sexually assault her,” according to Sgt. Robert Parsons in a press release. The victim did not receive any life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, he said.

The suspect is described as a male, between 18 to 25 years old, approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall, slim and wearing gray sweatpants.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Caleb Gilbert at caleb.gilbert@dunwoodyga.gov or at 678-382-6997.

Anonymous tips may be submitted via the “Submit a Crime Tip” tab at www.dunwoodypolice.com or by texting C-R-I-M-E-S (274-637). Use the key word DPDTIPS at the start of your message. Each of these methods is confidential, encrypted, and anonymous.

Dyana Bagby

About Dyana Bagby

2 Responses to Dunwoody Police investigating assault at Pernoshal Park

  1. Think Again Reply

    January 31, 2018 at 10:52 am

    White, black, Hispanic, Middle Eastern, or what?

    Your PC is showing…..

  2. J Reply

    January 31, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    The lights at this park turn off at 11pm. How is anyone using the restroom there at that hour?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*