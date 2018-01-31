Dunwoody Police investigating assault at Pernoshal Park

Dunwoody Police are investigating an aggravated assault and attempted sexual assault that took place Jan. 31 in the restroom at Pernoshal Park.
A woman said while she was in the restroom at Pernoshal Park at 4575 North Shallowford Road, a man entered at about 12:30 a.m. “and attempted to sexually assault her,” according to Sgt. Robert Parsons in a press release. The victim did not receive any life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, he said.
The suspect is described as a male, between 18 to 25 years old, approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall, slim and wearing gray sweatpants.
Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Caleb Gilbert at caleb.gilbert@dunwoodyga.gov or at 678-382-6997.
Anonymous tips may be submitted via the “Submit a Crime Tip” tab at www.dunwoodypolice.com or by texting C-R-I-M-E-S (274-637). Use the key word DPDTIPS at the start of your message. Each of these methods is confidential, encrypted, and anonymous.
Think Again
January 31, 2018 at 10:52 am
White, black, Hispanic, Middle Eastern, or what?
Your PC is showing…..
J
January 31, 2018 at 1:58 pm
The lights at this park turn off at 11pm. How is anyone using the restroom there at that hour?