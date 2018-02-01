APS seeking candidates for local governance teams

Parents, guardians, teachers and communities members can declare themselves a candidate for Atlanta Public Schools’ “GO Teams” until Feb. 23, the district announced.
Created in July 2016, GO Teams work to develop their school’s strategic plan, offer input on the budget and develop solutions to address student needs, according to an APS press release.
More than 700 parents, educators and community members currently serve on the local governance teams. In June, approximately 400 of the member’s terms will expire, according to the press release.
APS said it needs candidates to run for two parent/guardian seats and two educator seats at each school.
Community members are also needed and can register to express interest in serving. The school principal would then nominate some candidates and they could then be approved by the team, the release said.
No experience is necessary, and training and tools are provided.
All current GO Team members who have completed their term are eligible to declare candidacy and seek re-election for the available two-year term positions, the release said.
Parents, educators and community members interested in participating can register online at www.apsstrongschools.com through Feb. 23, the press release said.
Online voting for declared candidates will open March 20 and close March 26.