DeKalb starts Valley View Water Main Replacement project in Dunwoody

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) has begun the Valley View Water Main Replacement Project in Dunwoody that is expected to take six months to complete. The project will replace nearly 5,000 feet of water main pipes and will result in road closures.

Portions of Valley View Road and Valley View Court between Ashford-Dunwoody and Chamblee-Dunwoody Roads will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single-lane closures will occur throughout the six-month water main replacement project, according to a DeKalb County press release.

The project now underway will include work from Valley View Court west to Ashford-Dunwoody Road along Valley View Road.

All work is dependent on weather conditions.

Motorists and MARTA passengers that use Valley View Road between Ashford-Dunwoody and Chamblee-Dunwoody roads are urged to plan for extra commuting time. Lane closure signs will be in the area alerting motorists to the construction work and local traffic restrictions. For more information, visit the DeKalb Watershed Management website or call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.