Emory professor to discuss midterm elections Feb. 22 in Sandy Springs

An Emory University political science professor will discuss the upcoming midterm elections and Georgia politics at a Feb. 22 Sandy Springs event.

Alan Abramowitz’s appearance is part of the “TE Talks” public lecture series at Temple Emanu-El. He will speak on the topic, “Voting in a Polarized Era: The Outlook for the 2018 Midterm Elections,” as well as answering audience questions.

“Midterm elections” refers to elections that happen halfway through a U.S. president’s four-year term, especially U.S. Congressional elections, where the opposition party typically makes gains.

The discussion is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 22, 7:30-9 p.m., at Temple Emanu-El, 1580 Spalding Drive. Admission is free, but RSVPs are required. For more information, see Temple Emanu-El’s website here.